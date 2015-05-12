(Adds Revenue Forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- Clarion Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 198.63 191.34 (+3.8 pct) (+7.9 pct) Revenue 220.00 Operating 5.55 5.23 11.00 (+6.0 pct) (+62.9 pct) Recurring 4.26 4.44 10.00 (-4.2 pct) (+33.5 pct) Net 2.30 3.34 7.00 (-31.1 pct) (+146.0 pct) EPS 8.18 yen 11.86 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 2.00 yen NIL NOTE - Clarion Co Ltd is a top-class maker of car audio equiment. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.