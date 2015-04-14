(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters)- Twinbird Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11 months and Year to NEXT 3 days ended Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 13.36 11.14 14.50 6.90 (+8.6 pct) (+14.9 pct) Operating 216 mln 354 mln 880 mln 260 mln (+306.9 pct) (+43.7 pct) Recurring 523 mln 327 mln 780 mln 210 mln (+49.0 pct) (+36.6 pct) Net 338 mln 226 mln 430 mln 130 mln (+26.9 pct) (+39.7 pct) EPS 38.83 yen 25.99 yen 49.29 yen 14.90 yen Ann Div 7.00 yen 5.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q2 Div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen 3.00 yen -Q4 Div 4.50 yen 2.50 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care products, and outdoor products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.