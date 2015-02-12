(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 206.25 265.66 (+10.1 pct) Operating 20.11 25.26 (+11.0 pct) Recurring 32.04 33.34 (-5.5 pct) Net 19.25 11.19 (-58.7 pct) EPS 31.96 yen 18.76 yen EPS Diluted 31.91 yen 18.26 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 14.80 yen -Q2 Div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen 7.40 yen -Q4 Div 6.40 yen 20.00 yen 7.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.