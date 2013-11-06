(Adds company forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters)- Crooz Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 3 months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 11.95 17.65 Operating 2.45 3.05 Recurring 2.43 3.04 Net 1.48 1.86 EPS 130.89 yen 164.67 yen EPS Diluted 120.76 yen Ann Div 1,500.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1,500.00 yen NOTE - Crooz Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.