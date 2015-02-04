Feb 4 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.82 trln 6.77 trln 9.60 trln (+0.6 pct) (+4.7 pct) (-0.2 pct) Operating 322.19 295.48 580.00 (+9.0 pct) (+27.4 pct) (+8.9 pct) Pretax 355.58 301.29 530.00 (+18.0 pct) (+71.5 pct) (-6.7 pct) Net 256.80 195.16 360.00 (+31.6 pct) (+106.8 pct) (-1.1 pct) Net 174.91 127.27 250.00 (+37.4 pct) (+152.7 pct) (-5.7 pct) EPS 36.22 yen 26.35 yen 51.77 yen EPS Diluted 36.20 yen 26.34 yen Ann Div 10.50 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.50 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.