(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Shiseido Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 412.28 411.89 848.00 (+12.6 pct) Operating 19.94 14.89 30.00 (+36.2 pct) Recurring 18.34 15.15 29.00 (+31.6 pct) Net 24.50 3.99 30.00 (-83.8 pct) EPS 61.37 yen 10.00 yen 75.15 yen EPS Diluted 61.28 yen 9.98 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Shiseido Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4911.T