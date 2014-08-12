(Adds operating profit forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 351 mln 350 mln Operating 40 mln 60 mln Recurring 48 mln 61 mln Net 240 mln 239 mln EPS 2.58 yen 2.56 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.