(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 15 (Reuters)- Hiramatsu Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.60 11.39 12.02 5.58 (+3.6 pct) Operating 1.44 2.85 (+43.4 pct) Recurring 1.43 2.88 3.25 1.30 (+45.5 pct) Net 896 mln 1.77 2.05 805 mln (+53.6 pct) EPS 23.62 yen 43.03 yen 51.99 yen 20.39 yen EPS Diluted 23.22 yen 42.17 yen Ann Div 7.53 yen 14.00 yen 15.60 yen -Q2 Div 5.75 yen 7.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.53 yen 8.25 yen 8.10 yen NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)