Broccoli Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2014 Aug 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.08 3.32 6.40 - 7.00
(-7.0 pct) (+57.5 pct) (-5.7 - +3.2 pct)
Operating 806 mln 1.08 1.60 - 2.00
(-25.3 pct) (+192.9 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)
Recurring 805 mln 1.08 1.60 - 2.00
(-25.3 pct) (+193.4 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)
Net 505 mln 983 mln 1.00 - 1.20
(-48.6 pct) (+156.3 pct) (-47.6 - -37.1 pct)
EPS 15.45 yen 30.06 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen
EPS Diluted 30.06 yen
Ann Div 13.00 yen 6.00 yen - 7.50 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 13.00 yen 6.00 yen - 7.50 yen
NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation
characters.
