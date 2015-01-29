(Adds Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters)- NTT DoCoMo Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 3.33 trln 3.36 trln 4.40 trln (-1.1 pct) (-0.2 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 587.14 688.66 630.00 (-14.7 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-23.1 pct) Pretax 594.98 703.56 639.00 (-15.4 pct) (+0.6 pct) (-23.3 pct) Net 381.85 430.18 420.00 (-11.2 pct) (+3.3 pct) (-9.6 pct) EPS Basic 93.58 yen 103.74 yen 104.45 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 3,000.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 35.00 yen NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off from NTT in 1991. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.