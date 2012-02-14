(Corrects reporting period)

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

SOMETHING HOLDINGS

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 4M ended Year to Six months to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012

RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY

COMPANY

FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 317 mln 123 mln 350 mln

175 mln

(+10.3 pct)

(+18.4 pct) Operating 9 mln 10 mln

Recurring 16 mln 11 mln 26 mln

13 mln

(+55.4 pct) (+317.2 pct) Net 26 mln 3 mln 59 mln

46 mln

(+126.7 pct) EPS Y1,637.61 Y395.85 Y3,712.09 Y2,903.61 Diluted Y1,611.84 -

EPS

NOTE - Something Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

