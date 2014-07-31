Jul 31 (Reuters)-
Kyocera Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 334.71 331.66 1.58 trln
(+0.9 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+9.2 pct)
Operating 18.78 25.40 135.00
(-26.0 pct) (+12.0 pct)
Pretax 30.68 34.81 158.00
(-11.9 pct) (+636.5 pct) (+8.0 pct)
Net 19.47 22.65 97.00
(-14.1 pct) (+244.8 pct) (+9.3 pct)
EPS 53.06 yen 61.74 yen 264.40 yen
EPS Diluted 53.06 yen 61.74 yen
Ann Div 80.00 yen
-Q2 Div 80.00 yen
-Q4 Div 40.00 yen
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
capacitors.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
