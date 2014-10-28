(Adds company forecast) Oct 28 (Reuters)- Tera Probe Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.66 10.79 16.00 (-1.2 pct) (-6.2 pct) (-2.6 pct) Operating 540 mln 70 mln 700 mln (+667.2 pct) (-85.0 pct) (+21.6 pct) Recurring 563 mln 49 mln 690 mln (+1028.7 pct) (-83.6 pct) (+23.7 pct) Net loss 114 mln 34 mln loss 600 mln (-90.6 pct) EPS loss 12.33 yen 3.68 yen loss 64.64 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Tera Probe Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.