(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 28.83 26.51 29.50 12.10 (+8.8 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+2.3 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating 1.98 loss 211 mln 2.18 loss 720 mln (+10.3 pct) Recurring 1.12 loss 1.12 1.30 - 1.40 loss 1.10 (+15.6 - +24.5 pct) Net 1.36 loss 1.80 850 mln - 900 mln loss 760 mln (-37.3 - -33.6 pct) EPS 38.06 yen loss 50.39 yen 23.86 yen - 25.26 yen loss 21.33 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)