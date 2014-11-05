Nov 5 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 12.95 trln 12.54 trln 26.50 trln
(+3.3 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+3.1 pct)
Operating 1.35 trln 1.26 trln 2.50 trln
(+7.7 pct) (+81.0 pct) (+9.1 pct)
Pretax 1.51 trln 1.34 trln 2.70 trln
(+12.3 pct) (+69.1 pct) (+10.6 pct)
Net 1.13 trln 1.00 trln 2.00 trln
(+12.6 pct) (+82.5 pct) (+9.7 pct)
EPS 356.08 yen 315.80 yen 630.37 yen
EPS Diluted 355.91 yen 315.58 yen
Ann Div 165.00 yen
-Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 100.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
