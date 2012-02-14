Feb 14 (Reuters) -
TOKIO MARINE HD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 2.71 trln 2.52 trln 3.55 trln
(+7.4 pct)
Recurring 109.97 218.95 165.00
(-49.8 pct) Net
loss 19.71 prft 138.97 prft 10.00 EPS
loss Y25.70 prft Y177.93 prft Y13.03
Diluted - Y177.83
EPS Annual div
Y50.00
NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that
combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and
other units.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8766.TK1.