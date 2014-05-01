(Adds latest dividend) May 1 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.71 1.73 2.51 (-0.9 pct) (-9.6 pct) (-2.4 pct) Operating 67 mln loss 7 mln 52 mln (+155.9 pct) Recurring 65 mln loss 7 mln 48 mln (+55.1 pct) Net 46 mln loss 15 mln 22 mln (+2.9 pct) EPS 10.58 yen loss 3.46 yen 5.03 yen EPS Diluted 10.36 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)