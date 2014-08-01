(Adds company forecast) Aug 1 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.23 2.38 10.20 - 10.40 (-6.3 pct) (-7.4 pct) Operating loss 84 mln loss 81 mln Recurring loss 82 mln loss 73 mln loss 70 mln - 30 mln Net loss 121 mln loss 95 mln loss 90 mln - 20 mln EPS loss 3.55 yen loss 2.79 yen loss 2.63 yen - 0.59 yen Ann Div 0.50 yen 0.50 yen - 0.70 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.50 yen 0.50 yen - 0.70 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.