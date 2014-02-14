(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- L'attrait Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 Months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.50 1.09 Operating 161 mln 94 mln Recurring 76 mln 41 mln Net 85 mln 40 mln EPS 31.50 yen 16.37 yen EPS Diluted 24.56 yen 15.47 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - L'attrait Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.