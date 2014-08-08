(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.50 5.47 29.50 (+0.5 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating loss 556 mln loss 736 mln 2.18 (+10.3 pct) Recurring loss 759 mln loss 883 mln 1.30 - 1.40 (+15.6 - +24.5 pct) Net loss 537 mln loss 571 mln 850 mln - 900 mln (-37.3 - -33.6 pct) EPS loss 15.08 yen loss 16.04 yen 23.86 yen - 25.26 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.