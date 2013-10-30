Oct 30 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.72 trln 4.71 trln 12.10 trln (+21.6 pct) (+30.7 pct) (+22.5 pct) Operating 356.41 276.88 780.00 (+28.7 pct) (+268.7 pct) (+43.2 pct) Pretax 337.62 301.04 765.00 (+12.2 pct) (+184.4 pct) (+56.5 pct) Net 242.87 213.96 580.00 (+13.5 pct) (+132.0 pct) (+58.0 pct) EPS EPS Basic 134.75 yen 118.71 yen 321.81 yen Ann Div 76.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q1 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q3 Div 19.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.