(Adds annual dividend) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Recomm Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.68 4.06 4.66 (-9.4 pct) (-8.3 pct) (+26.9 pct) Operating 101 mln loss 29 mln 160 mln (+60.0 pct) Recurring 83 mln loss 56 mln 157 mln (+89.2 pct) Net 71 mln loss 188 mln 136 mln (+91.5 pct) EPS 1.63 yen loss 8.34 yen 2.69 yen EPS Diluted 1.60 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil NOTE - Recomm Co., Ltd. leases and sells IT equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.