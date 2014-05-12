(Adds company forecast) May 9 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.36 10.88 10.20 - 10.40 4.90 - 5.00 (-4.8 pct) (-1.6 pct) Operating loss 213 mln 15 mln (-86.2 pct) Recurring loss 190 mln 2 mln loss 70 mln - 30 mln loss 130 mln - loss 80mln (-98.3 pct) Net loss 803 mln 101 mln loss 90 mln - 20 mln loss 160 mln - loss 110mln (-51.9 pct) EPS loss 23.52 yen 2.93 yen loss 2.63 - 0.59 yen loss 4.68 - loss 3.22 yen Ann Div 0.50 yen 0.80 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 0.50 yen 0.80 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.