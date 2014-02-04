(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 4 (Reuters)- Kao Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 768.57 567.40 Operating 93.22 70.18 Recurring 111.65 81.56 Net 74.59 54.56 EPS 144.99 yen 104.44 yen EPS Diluted 144.84 yen 104.39 yen Ann Div 64.00 yen 62.00 yen 68.00 yen -Q2 Div 32.00 yen 31.00 yen 34.00 yen -Q4 Div 32.00 yen 31.00 yen 34.00 yen NOTE - Kao Corp is a major home products and personal-care maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.