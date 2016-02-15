(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 15 (Reuters)-
Dentsu Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Revenues 706.47 728.63 865.60
(+10.4 pct)
Operating 107.27 132.31 142.00
(+23.3 pct)
Pretax 106.04 134.30
(+21.2 pct)
Net 72.65 79.85 88.90
(+20.1 pct)
EPS Basic 254.05 yen 276.89 yen 311.78 yen
EPS Diluted 254.03 yen 276.84 yen
Ann Div 75.00 yen 55.00 yen 80.00 yen
-Q2 Div 35.00 yen 20.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q4 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - Dentsu Inc.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4324.T