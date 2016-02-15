(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Dentsu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 706.47 728.63 865.60

(+10.4 pct) Operating 107.27 132.31 142.00

(+23.3 pct) Pretax 106.04 134.30

(+21.2 pct) Net 72.65 79.85 88.90

(+20.1 pct) EPS Basic 254.05 yen 276.89 yen 311.78 yen EPS Diluted 254.03 yen 276.84 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen 55.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 35.00 yen 20.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Dentsu Inc. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.