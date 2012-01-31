JANUARY 31 (Reuters)-

Honda Motor Co Ltd

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.54 trln 6.72 trln 7.85 trln

(-17.6 pct) (+6.7 pct) (-12.2 pct) Operating 119.39 523.57 200.00

(-77.2 pct) (+95.6 pct) (-64.9 pct) Pretax 164.35 553.93 250.00

(-70.3 pct) (+128.3 pct) (-60.4 pct) Net 139.89 489.53 215.00

(-71.4 pct) (+149.5 pct) (-59.7 pct) EPS EPS Diluted Annual div 54.00 yen 60.00 yen

-Q1 div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen

-Q2 div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen

-Q3 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen

-Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7267.TK1.