(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Mixi Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 12.72 2.14 33.00 (+493.1 pct) (-39.4 pct) (+729.2 pct) Operating 4.65 loss 84 mln 13.00 Recurring 4.64 loss 193 mln 13.00 Net 2.92 loss 253 mln 8.00 EPS 36.32 yen loss 3.39 yen 99.51 yen EPS Diluted 36.27 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div nil 20.00 yen -Q4 div 14.00 yen NOTE - Mixi Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .