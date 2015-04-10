UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes format) Apr 10 (Reuters)- Super Value Co.Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 60.27 59.06 72.75 33.43 (+2.1 pct) (+2.3 pct) (+20.7 pct) (+12.3 pct) Operating 413 mln 652 mln 516 mln 111 mln (-36.6 pct) (-27.5 pct) (+24.9 pct) (+13.8 pct) Recurring 520 mln 623 mln 570 mln 157 mln (-16.6 pct) (-28.1 pct) (+9.6 pct) (+0.3 pct) Net 269 mln 370 mln 311 mln 66 mln (-27.2 pct) (-26.5 pct) (+15.3 pct) (-34.2 pct) EPS 127.86 yen 175.81 yen 147.37 yen 31.28 yen EPS Diluted 122.64 yen 167.63 yen Ann Div 33.00 yen 30.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 33.00 yen 30.00 yen 33.00 yen NOTE - Super Value Co.Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.