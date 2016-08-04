(Corrercts forecat period to "3 months to Sep 30, 2016") Aug 4 (Reuters)- Gree Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 69.88 92.46 13.50 (-24.4 pct) (-26.4 pct) (-30.1 pct) Operating 14.24 20.23 1.00 (-29.6 pct) (-42.2 pct) (-77.2 pct) Recurring 10.53 25.01 1.00 (-57.9 pct) (-30.6 pct) (-75.0 pct) Net 8.40 loss 10.32 EPS 35.92 yen loss 43.85 yen EPS Diluted 35.73 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 8.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Gree Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T