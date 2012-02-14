(Corrects the table as follows)

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

MYOTOKU

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 M ended Year to Six months to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012

RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.47 2.18 2.03

962 mln

(-17.9 pct)

(-29.0 pct) Operating 456 mln 501 mln

Recurring 552 mln

506 mln 255 mln 118 mln

(-53.8 pct)

(-62.7 pct) Net 337 mln 278 mln

149 mln 72 mln

(-55.7 pct)

(-61.2 pct) EPS Y42.91 Y34.73

Y19.36 Y9.45

NOTE - Myotoku Ltd. produces vacuum generators

NOTE - Myotoku Ltd. produces vacuum generators