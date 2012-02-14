(Corrects the table as follows)
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
MYOTOKU
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 9 M ended Year to
Six months to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012
Jun 30, 2012
RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY
COMPANY
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 2.47 2.18 2.03
962 mln
(-17.9 pct)
(-29.0 pct) Operating 456 mln 501 mln
Recurring 552 mln
506 mln 255 mln 118 mln
(-53.8 pct)
(-62.7 pct) Net 337 mln 278 mln
149 mln 72 mln
(-55.7 pct)
(-61.2 pct) EPS Y42.91 Y34.73
Y19.36 Y9.45
NOTE - Myotoku Ltd. produces vacuum generators
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6265.TK1.