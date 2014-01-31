(Adds company forecast) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.06 8.00 11.00 - 12.00 (+0.7 pct) (+12.6 pct) (-0.4 - +8.7 pct) Operating 225 mln 127 mln (+76.8 pct) (-56.1 pct) Recurring 229 mln 131 mln 350 mln - 450 mln (+74.5 pct) (-55.8 pct) (-20.3 - +2.5 pct) Net 85 mln 49 mln 250 mln - 350 mln (+73.1 pct) (-86.8 pct) (-29.8 - -1.7 pct) EPS 9.85 yen 5.62 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.