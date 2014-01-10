(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gaban Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 13 monthhs to 13 monthhs to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.65 8.94 Operating 50 mln 209 mln Recurring 110 mln 260 mln Net 20 mln 212 mln EPS 1.82 yen 19.25 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .