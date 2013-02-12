Feb 12 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 329.09 315.56 457.00 (+4.3 pct) (-8.2 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 1.38 5.30 10.00 (-73.9 pct) (-54.9 pct) (-20.1 pct) Recurring loss 2.12 2.42 5.00 (-73.8 pct) (-49.3 pct) Net loss 9.76 loss 6.57 loss 4.00 EPS loss 30.39 yen loss 20.47 yen loss 12.46 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.