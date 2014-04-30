(Adds dividend forecast) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Shinnaigai Textile Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 25, 2014 Mar 25, 2013 Mar 25, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.43 4.76 7.00 3.50 (+14.1 pct) (-3.9 pct) (+28.9 pct) (+21.3 pct) Operating 176 mln 179 mln 300 mln 150 mln (-1.3 pct) (+80.2 pct) (+69.5 pct) (+29.9 pct) Recurring 179 mln 182 mln 300 mln 150 mln (-1.9 pct) (+81.5 pct) (+67.5 pct) (+27.1 pct) Net 106 mln 93 mln 180 mln 90 mln (+14.3 pct) (+96.7 pct) (+68.8 pct) (+26.2 pct) EPS 5.45 yen 4.77 yen 9.20 yen 4.60 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen 2.00 yen - 3.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen 2.00 yen - 3.00 yen NOTE - Shinnaigai Textile Ltd is a cotton and yarn maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .