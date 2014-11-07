(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Oct 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 167.46 147.37 221.00 (-8.0 pct) Operating 19.85 15.57 24.50 (+61.7 pct) Recurring 16.80 5.69 20.00 (-25.6 pct) Net 12.75 382 mln 14.50 (+137.8 pct) EPS 46.21 yen loss 1.78 yen 51.89 yen EPS Diluted 41.63 yen Ann Div 1.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp is a major maker of silicon wafers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.