Nintendo Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 366.81 448.18
(-18.2 pct) (-26.3 pct)
Operating 26.48 loss 14.78
Recurring 69.89 36.82
(+89.8 pct) (+59.8 pct)
Net 41.47 23.33
(+77.7 pct) (+66.3 pct)
EPS 350.31 yen 184.46 yen
Ann Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen 150.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen
NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
