(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 866 mln 896 mln 1.71 (-3.3 pct) (-3.1 pct) (-1.0 pct) Operating 27 mln loss 28 mln 29 mln Recurring 26 mln loss 27 mln 27 mln Net 18 mln loss 30 mln 14 mln EPS 4.30 yen loss 6.97 yen 3.20 yen EPS Diluted 4.20 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.