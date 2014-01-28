(Adds EPS Diluted) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Advantest Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 79.25 97.19 110.00 (-18.5 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-17.2 pct) Operating loss 34.40 824 mln loss 36.00 Pretax loss 34.32 108 mln loss 35.90 Net loss 34.15 loss 1.92 loss 35.90 EPS loss 196.12 yen loss 11.05 yen loss 206.19 yen EPS Diluted loss 196.12 yen loss 11.05 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen NOTE - Advantest Corp is a measuring instruments maker, strong in chip testing devices. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.