(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 8 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 177.56 195.71 760.00 Operating 17.05 18.52 86.00 Recurring 13.99 17.00 80.00 Net 5.78 9.08 44.00 EPS 9.62 yen 15.03 yen 73.24 yen EPS Diluted 9.61 yen 15.03 yen Ann Div 14.80 yen -Q2 div 19.00 yen 7.40 yen -Q4 div 6.40 yen 7.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.