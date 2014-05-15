Hong Kong, China stocks fall as global market sentiment turns bearish
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 15 (Reuters)- Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 13 months and 11 days Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 ended Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST Mar 31, 2013 COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 286.07 320.00 145.00 (+11.9 pct) (+11.1 pct) Recurring 41.09 33.37 51.00 19.00 (+24.1 pct) (+53.8 pct) Net 20.74 13.62 26.50 8.00 (+27.8 pct) (+215.2 pct) EPS 104.62 yen 88.12 yen 128.37 yen 38.75 yen EPS Diluted 99.49 yen 78.25 yen Ann Div 60.00 yen 50.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 Div 35.00 yen 25.00 yen 35.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. is a consumer credit company affiliated to major retail group Aeon. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp may sell stakes in Australia thermal coal mines as it presses on with a switch to core assets such as coking coal after slumping to its first-ever annual loss last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.