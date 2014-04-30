Apr 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 28.91 17.22 (+67.9 pct) (-37.6 pct) Operating 25.24 12.95 (+94.9 pct) (-43.9 pct) Recurring 25.37 12.64 (+100.6 pct) (-42.5 pct) Net 25.29 11.42 (+121.4 pct) (-48.9 pct) EPS 52.48 yen 23.71 yen EPS Diluted 52.33 yen 23.37 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.