(Adds company forecast) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Shinkawa Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.08 8.33 6.10 (-51.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (-41.4 pct) Operating loss 1.84 loss 592 mln loss 3.11 Recurring loss 1.76 loss 649 mln loss 3.03 Net loss 1.76 loss 726 mln loss 3.04 EPS loss 97.00 yen loss 39.93 yen loss 167.26 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen NOTE - Shinkawa Ltd is a machinery maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.