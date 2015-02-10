(Corrects accounting period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 10 (Reuters) - WebCrew Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.50 17.50 Operating 730 mln 1.65 Recurring 730 mln 1.65 Net 380 mln 850 mln EPS 17.72 yen 41.06 yen NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.