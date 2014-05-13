(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 13 (Reuters)- PGM Holdings KK CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 15 months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 13.86 14.99 93.20 (-7.5 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating loss 990 mln loss 37 mln 11.10 Recurring loss 2.06 loss 1.01 8.40 Net loss 2.14 loss 790 mln 3.00 EPS loss 18.07 yen loss 6.68 yen 25.31 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)