(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 5 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST  COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.15 trln 2.40 trln 2.38 trln (+13.2 pct) Operating 499.76 648.26 539.00 (+21.8 pct) Pretax 502.30 636.20 (+24.9 pct) Net 362.92 427.99 387.00 (+24.6 pct) EPS Basic 199.67 yen 235.48 yen 212.92 yen EPS Diluted 199.56 yen 235.35 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 96.00 yen 108.00 yen -Q2 Div 50.00 yen 46.00 yen 54.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen 54.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.