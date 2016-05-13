(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 13 (Reuters)- Shiseido Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2016 Jun 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 213.26 202.31 872.00 (+20.2 pct) Operating 22.09 13.05 38.00 (+857.6 pct) Recurring 21.96 13.56 38.00 (+840.6 pct) Net 27.30 3.68 34.50 EPS 68.40 yen 9.22 yen 86.44 yen EPS Diluted 68.31 yen 9.20 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Shiseido Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4911.T