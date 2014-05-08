(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 8 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 329.46 260.20 335.00 251.00 (+26.6 pct) (+5.0 pct) Operating 26.52 18.66 27.50 26.50 (+42.1 pct) (-4.9 pct) Recurring 27.00 20.53 27.50 26.50 (+31.5 pct) (+4.2 pct) Net 16.11 13.77 17.50 17.00 (+17.0 pct) (+9.2 pct) EPS 84.96 yen 72.65 yen 92.30 yen 89.66 yen EPS Diluted 84.56 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 12.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 17.00 yen 12.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .