Apr 28 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.72 trln 7.74 trln 8.00 trln (-0.3 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating 381.91 305.11 430.00 (+25.2 pct) (+89.6 pct) (+12.6 pct) Pretax 182.46 206.23 300.00 (-11.5 pct) (+64.4 pct) Net 179.49 120.44 180.00 (+49.0 pct) (+0.3 pct) EPS 77.65 yen 52.10 yen 77.88 yen EPS Diluted 77.64 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.