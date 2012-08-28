AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 61.80 61.00 Operating 520 mln 900 mln Recurring 580 mln 900 mln Net 20 mln 350 mln EPS 0.79 yen 13.77 yen NOTE - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.