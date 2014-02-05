(Adds revenues) Feb 3 (Reuters)- Yamane Medical Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 4.00 4.15 5.50 (-3.5 pct) (-0.6 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating 194 mln 106 mln 175 mln (+82.7 pct) (-63.9 pct) (+63.5 pct) Recurring 173 mln 109 mln 150 mln (+58.2 pct) (-69.7 pct) (+45.2 pct) Net 82 mln 61 mln 85 mln (+34.6 pct) (-68.2 pct) (+85.8 pct) EPS 7.55 yen 5.61 yen 7.76 yen Ann Div 300.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 300.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Yamane Medical Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.